PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri, Cuttack railway stations on May 18; see PHOTOS

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing world class experience to the rail passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (May 18) lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crores in Odisha on via video conferencing. During the event, PM Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah.

The Vande Bharat Express will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal.

The train will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Prime Minister will dedicate 100% electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line; a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.

These will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in steel, power & mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections.