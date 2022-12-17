Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details

    A spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam, the PMO said.

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday (December 18) visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore there. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the projects encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.

    The Prime Minister will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong. In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural) schemes.

    The PMO noted that the North Eastern Council (NEC) was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972, and it has played a key role in the region's socio-economic development by supporting various infrastructure projects and development initiatives.

    "It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors, including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism and industry," the PMO said.

    At a public function, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores, it said. In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, he will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

    PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

    A spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam, the PMO said.

    In Tripura, PM Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 4,350 crores. The PMO noted that the Prime Minister has focussed on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own. In a key step towards this, he will be launching the 'Grih Pravesh' programme.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
