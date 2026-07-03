PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jodhpur Airport's new Terminal Building and launch the Modified UDAN Scheme on July 4. The scheme, with a Rs 28,840 crore outlay, aims to develop 100 aerodromes and enhance nationwide air connectivity.

Modified UDAN Scheme to Boost Regional Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal Building of Rajasthan's Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur on 4 July.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said that the Modified UDAN Scheme will ensure that more people can fly and connectivity across India is enhanced "From Jodhpur, the Modified UDAN Scheme will be launched. This will ensure that more people are able to fly and connectivity across India is enhanced. Focus will be on developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved strips and allocating more resources to Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support," the post read. From Jodhpur, the Modified UDAN Scheme will be launched. This will ensure that more people are able to fly and connectivity across India is enhanced. Focus will be on developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved strips and allocating more resources to Operations and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2026

In a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity, the Prime Minister will launch the Modified UDAN Scheme in Jodhpur. This marks a significant leap forward in India's civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik".

As per the release, with an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country.

In addition, over Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation. To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads.

The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over Rs 10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability.

Rail and Road Infrastructure Projects

In a post on X, PM Modi said a stone will be laid for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project on Saturday. "Congratulations to the people of Jaipur! Tomorrow, the foundation stone will be laid for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project. A corridor will be developed connecting various residential and industrial areas. The other projects that will be dedicated to the nation are the Churu-Sadulpur and Churu-Ratangarh rail-doubling projects, the four-laning of NH-125A, Jodhpur Ring Road Section-2 (Karwar-Dangiyawas) and more," the post read. Congratulations to the people of Jaipur! Tomorrow, the foundation stone will be laid for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project. A corridor will be developed connecting various residential and industrial areas. The other projects that will be dedicated to the nation… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2026

Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Further strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions, the release added.

New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The project has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore.

Spread over an area of more than 23,000 sqm., the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tomorrow, 4th July, is a very special day for the people of Jodhpur. The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport will be inaugurated. Jodhpur has a very important place as far as tourism in India is concerned. This upgraded infrastructure will encourage more tourists to come to Jodhpur. It will boost commerce as well." Tomorrow, 4th July, is a very special day for the people of Jodhpur. The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport will be inaugurated. Jodhpur has a very important place as far as tourism in India is concerned. This upgraded infrastructure will encourage more tourists to come to… pic.twitter.com/GdOuk4NgCr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2026

According to the release, architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal's design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating.

The inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

Refinery-Cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra

The prime minister will also inaugurate Rajasthan's first refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Barmer district. "Tomorrow's programme in Balotra will be historic, marking the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of works worth over Rs. 1.06 lakh crore. This includes the dedication of the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra. This project will boost India's energy and petrochemicals sector. It will also provide employment opportunities to several people," he wrote. Tomorrow’s programme in Balotra will be historic, marking the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of works worth over Rs. 1.06 lakh crore. This includes the dedication of the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra. This project will boost India’s… pic.twitter.com/coYf1sxQsH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2026

According to the release, spread over nearly 4,400 acres across a 32-kilometre campus, the refinery has an annual crude processing capacity of 9 million metric tonnes (MMTPA). The integrated complex comprises 13 processing units, including nine refinery units and four petrochemical units. The refinery has been designed to maximise the value extracted from crude oil. (ANI)