    PM Modi to interact with women in Prayagraj today, transfer Rs 1000 cr to 1.6 lakh SHG members

    This will be the prime minister's tenth day in Uttar Pradesh in less than a month, as he leads the BJP's campaign in the highly charged state, where elections are scheduled for early next year.

    Prayagraj, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday to take part in a "one-of-a-kind programme" attended by nearly two lakh women, according to the administration. This will be the prime minister's tenth day in Uttar Pradesh in less than a month, as he leads the BJP's campaign in the highly charged state, where elections are scheduled for early next year.

    The government stated in front-page advertisements across the country that the initiative, organised under the 'Prime Minister's vision to empower women,' will see PM Modi deposit roughly 1,000 crores into the bank accounts of Self Help Group, benefitting approximately 16 lakh women members.

    This transfer is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. According to the Prime Minister's Office, about 80,000 SHGs would get Community Investment Funds worth Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG, while 60,000 SHGs will receive Revolving Funds worth Rs 15,000 each SHG. At about 1 p.m., the Prime Minister will participate in a one-of-a-kind event attended by over two lakh women.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    During the initiative, the Prime Minister will also deposit stipends into the accounts of those who provide doorstep financial services at the grassroots level (known as Business Correspondent-Sakhis) to enable them to stabilise their job before they begin collecting a commission on transactions. The prime minister will also distribute monies to Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme recipients during the occasion.

    The Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for constructing 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being sponsored by Self Help Groups and will be built at the cost of around one crore each unit.

    Also Read | Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

