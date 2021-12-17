  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    PM Modi refrained from talking about upcoming elections or major political developments in the state including the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence which has rocked the Parliament, sources said.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
    With an eye on the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met around 40 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday over breakfast at his official residence in Delhi. This is his fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. He will meet the remaining MPs from the state in the next meeting.

    While the meetings are said to be informal and not agenda specific, they come ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year.

    However, PM Modi refrained from talking about upcoming elections or major political developments in the state including the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence which has rocked the Parliament with the opposition demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish is one of the accused in the case over mowing down of farmers on October 3, sources said.

    The meeting was attended by around 40 lawmakers from the state. According to people familiar with the developments the discussions were apolitical, largely on improving their social skills and outreach programs, sources added.

    The PM asked the MPs to interact with senior leaders both in the party and in society and to learn from their experiences.

    During all the meetings, the Prime Minister is learnt to have suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture.

    The meeting with BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh gains significance as it comes just days after he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. During his visit, he also chaired a meeting with 12 Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states on good governance practices.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
