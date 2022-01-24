  • Facebook
    PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

    As per the official statement, through Blockchain Technology, the digital certificates would be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday will interact with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). The interaction will start at 11:30 am, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement. 

    During the event, Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai would be present. 

    As per the official statement, through Blockchain Technology, the digital certificates would be conferred on PMRBP awardees for 2022 and 2021.  

    The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children above the age of five to fifteen with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic achievements and bravery.

    The awardees will receive a cash price of Rs 1,00,000, a medal and a certificate. 

    President Ram Nath Kovind confers the award in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the award ceremony is impossible; thus, PM Modi will virtually interact with the winners, the statement read. On January 26, the awardees will also participate in the Republic Day parade. 

    Also Read: Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    Last year, PM Modi's virtual interaction with the PMRBP awardees was held on January 25. While interacting, PM Modi praised the awardees; he said the works are incredible at such a young age. Someone is now glorifying the country in sports, or someone is conducting research and innovation. The practice of enhancing India's pride will be seen in the future when one amongst you would become a player, scientist, political leader, or CEO.

    He highlighted three resolutions for the young achievers -- continuity, country and humility.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
