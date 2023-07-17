Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    The airport terminal's sustainability efforts are reflected in its architectural design, which takes the form of a shell-shaped structure representing the sea and islands. Furthermore, the building incorporates various sustainable features, such as a Double Insulated Roofing System that minimizes heat gain.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (July 18) inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair via video conferencing. According to the press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the project is aimed at enhancing the connectivity infrastructure which has been a major focus of the government.

    "The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around ₹710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island UT. With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually. An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time," the statement said.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    The airport terminal's sustainability efforts are reflected in its architectural design, which takes the form of a shell-shaped structure representing the sea and islands. Furthermore, the building incorporates various sustainable features, such as a Double Insulated Roofing System that minimizes heat gain.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    Skylights have been strategically placed to maximize the influx of natural sunlight during the daytime, reducing the need for artificial lighting inside the terminal. Additionally, LED lighting and low heat gain glazing contribute to the overall sustainability of the facility.

    "Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands' environment," the statement said.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    Described as an entryway to the untouched islands of Andaman and Nicobar, the PMO has stated that Port Blair is a sought-after tourist destination. The newly constructed spacious Integrated Terminal Building is expected to significantly increase air traffic and play a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the region.

    The PMO's statement emphasizes the belief that the enhanced facilities will serve as a catalyst for the growth of tourism in Port Blair, solidifying its position as a gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

    PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18; see pics

    "It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give a fillip to the economy of the region," the statement further said.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
