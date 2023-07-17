Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking revelation! Woman used chicken blood to fake sexual abuse by 64-year-old man: Mumbai Police

    The chargesheet was recently filed by Unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch police, shedding light on the details of the alleged conspiracy and extortion carried out by Monica Choudhary and her associates.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    In Mumbai, a woman named Monica Bhagwan, also known as Dev Choudhary, has been accused of fabricating allegations of sexual assault against a 64-year-old man at a luxurious hotel. According to the police chargesheet, she allegedly applied chicken blood on her hands to create the illusion of resisting the man's advances.

    Monica Bhagwan, along with three accomplices, is said to have orchestrated a honey trap to frame the businessman and extorted Rs 3 crore from him. The other individuals involved are Anil Choudhary, Lubna Wazir, a fashion designer, and jeweler Manish Sodi.

    The case dates back to November 2021, when a businessman from Kolhapur reported to the police that he had fallen victim to a gang of four individuals who had orchestrated a honey trap at a local hotel and extorted Rs 3.25 crore from him.

    Following the initial extortion, the accused individuals allegedly continued to threaten the businessman, demanding an additional Rs 2 crore while holding a video as leverage.

    Although Monica's accomplices had been apprehended earlier in connection with the case, her own arrest did not occur until June 2022.

    According to the police investigation, the blackmail scheme began in 2017 when Anil Choudhary and Sapna strategically befriended the businessman, meticulously assessed his assets, and devised a plan to ensnare him in their trap.

    During his visit to a luxurious hotel in Mumbai in 2019, Monica leveled allegations of sexual assault against the businessman, while Sapna recorded a video capturing their confrontation and accusing him of the assault.

