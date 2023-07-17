Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering camera lens worth Rs 90,000 online; Amazon responds

    The incident took place on July 5 when Arun Kumar Meher, an active Twitter user, eagerly awaited the arrival of his eagerly anticipated Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon. However, his excitement quickly turned into shock when he opened the package the next day.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Online product delivery can sometimes lead to mix-ups and misplacements, resulting in customers receiving unexpected items instead of their intended purchases. Such incidents are not uncommon, leaving people bewildered by the strange items that show up at their doorsteps. Recently, a man had a similar experience when he placed an order for a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 on Amazon, only to receive a surprising substitute within the delivered package—quinoa seeds.

    The incident took place on July 5 when Arun Kumar Meher, an active Twitter user, eagerly awaited the arrival of his eagerly anticipated Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon. However, his excitement quickly turned into shock when he opened the package the next day. To his disbelief, instead of finding the camera lens he had ordered, he discovered a box filled with quinoa seeds.

    Adding to the confusion, the package had already been opened before reaching Arun Kumar Meher, raising concerns about the integrity of the delivery process. This unexpected turn of events left him perplexed and prompted him to share his experience on Twitter, bringing attention to the mix-up and hoping for a swift resolution to his predicament.

    Calling it a "big scam" Arun Kumar took to Twitter and said, "Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap."

    "@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money," he further wrote.

    Later, Amazon responded to the complaint and wrote, "We get you're upset. We'd like to help you with this, please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information."

    Meanwhile, in another incident, a customer expressed her dissatisfaction after receiving a counterfeit wristwatch instead of the genuine Apple Watch she had purchased from Amazon. The woman had placed an order for the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 8, worth Rs 50,900, on July 8.

