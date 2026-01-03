PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'The Light & the Lotus', an international exposition of sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha, in New Delhi on Jan 3, 2026. Kiren Rijiju termed it a 'profound moment' for India's Buddhist heritage.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday called it a "profound moment" in reconnecting India with its "timeless Buddhist heritage".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kiren Rijju wrote,"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji will inaugurate "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One", the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, on 3rd January, 2026 at Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi. Discovered in 1898, these relics are among the earliest & most historically significant deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha & are closely linked to ancient Kapilavastu. A profound moment in reconnecting India with its timeless Buddhist heritage."

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji will inaugurate “The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One”, the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, on 3rd January, 2026 at Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi. Discovered in 1898,… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 2, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One", on 3rd January, 2026 at around 11 AM at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi.

Exposition to Unite Repatriated and Domestic Relics

The Exposition brings together, for the first time, the Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century with authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Historical Significance of the Relics

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. These are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Highlighting India's Cultural Commitment

The exposition highlights India's deep and continuing civilizational link with the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to preserving India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

The recent repatriation of these relics has been achieved through sustained government effort, institutional cooperation and innovative public-private partnership. (ANI)