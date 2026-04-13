PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Dehradun-Delhi Expressway in Uttarakhand. During his visit, he will also offer prayers at the Dat Kali Mata Temple, where school children will be chanting mantras for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous Dat Kali Mata Temple, located at the gateway to Uttarakhand, with school children chanting mantras during the ceremony.

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PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand for the inauguration of the much-awaited Dehradun-Delhi Expressway on Tuesday. At the temple, where the Prime Minister will offer prayers, school children are currently rehearsing for mantra chanting. All the preparations, including decorations at the temple, the starting point of the expressway, and along the entire green corridor, have been completed. Murels have been put up, and tight security arrangements have been put in place across the area.

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway Details

Notably, this 210-kilometre-long, six-lane greenfield corridor has been built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore and is expected to significantly reduce travel time. Once operational, the journey between Dehradun and Delhi will be cut down from around five hours to approximately two and a half hours.

Preparations and Security Review

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out a detailed on-ground inspection from Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt to Maa Daat Kali Temple via road on Sunday in view of the proposed visit of PM Modi.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed arrangements related to security, traffic management, parking, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, and other essential facilities. He directed officials to ensure that all preparations are completed in a timely manner and maintain high standards of quality so that the public attending the event does not face any inconvenience. Emphasising tight security arrangements, he instructed that all agencies work in close coordination. He also stressed the need for a well-planned traffic management system and the prompt availability of emergency services.

While taking detailed inputs from officials regarding the stage, seating arrangements, and other necessary facilities at Jaswant Ground, the Chief Minister directed that all preparations should be in line with the scale and dignity of the event. He also instructed that cleanliness and beautification work be given top priority.

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