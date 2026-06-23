PM Modi interacted with 183 IAS 2024 batch Officer Trainees, urging them to dedicate themselves to nation-building with citizen-centric governance. He stressed integrity, a whole-of-government approach, and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 183 Officer Trainees of IAS 2024 batch who have been attached as Assistant Secretaries in various Ministries and Departments in New Delhi earlier on Tuesday at Seva Teerth.

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According to an official statement, the young Officer Trainees shared their experiences from their field training and their attachment in Ministries. Addressing the officers, the Prime Minister said that after two years of field exposure and administrative learning, they now stand at a crucial stage where their decisions will shape not just their own careers, but the future of crores of citizens. He emphasized that the real test of public service begins by handling real-life situations with integrity, sensitivity, and commitment.

Emphasizing Citizen-Centric Governance

The Prime Minister urged the young civil servants to dedicate themselves to nation-building with a strong sense of purpose, innovation, and citizen-centric governance. He urged the officers to always remember the human impact behind every administrative file. He said that every file represents the aspirations, concerns, and lives of countless citizens. Stressing the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", he called upon officers to place citizens at the center of every decision and ensure governance remains empathetic, responsive, and inclusive.

'Whole-of-Government' Approach for Development

Calling for a whole-of-government approach, the Prime Minister stressed that major developmental challenges cannot be solved in silos. He further noted that effective coordination across departments is essential for achieving meaningful and lasting outcomes.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Prime Minister noted that every policy and administrative decision over the coming decades must contribute towards building a developed India. He stressed that India's priorities today include Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, manufacturing growth, energy security, and creating opportunities for youth.

Transformation in Governance Through Technology

The Prime Minister underlined the transformation in governance over the last decade, noting that administration has moved from a process-centric model to a result-oriented approach. He cited the growing role of digital governance, artificial intelligence and technology in improving service delivery, enabling citizens to access services with ease and transparency, the statement said.

Emphasizing the importance of data-driven governance, the Prime Minister said data must not be viewed merely as numbers but as a reflection of the collective lives, challenges, and aspirations of millions of people. He asked officers to regularly verify whether policies are effectively translating into outcomes on the ground.

Highlighting Women's Role in Nation-Building

Prime Minister also highlighted the growing role of women in nation-building, noting that more than 40 percent of the current batch comprises women officers.

Derive Satisfaction from Outcomes

Prime Minister urged the young officers to constantly evaluate their contribution towards nation-building and derive satisfaction not from positions held, but from measurable outcomes achieved. He expressed confidence that their energy, talent, and dedication would play a pivotal role in taking India's development journey to new heights.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Personnel), P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, T V Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary, Rachna Shah, Secretary (DoPT), Sriram Taranikanti, Director LBSNAA and other senior officers were also present during the interaction. (ANI)