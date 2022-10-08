Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know

    In Bharuch, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. Noting that bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports in 2021-22, the statement said the project would play a key role in ensuring import substitution and help make India self-reliant in the sector.

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in Gujarat and also inaugurate Mahakal Lok, which will provide modern amenities to pilgrims visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh, during his three-day tour beginning Sunday.

    The Prime Minister will be in his home state, where Assembly polls are likely later this year, during October 9-11 and visit Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on October 11, an official statement said.

    He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana on Sunday and also offer prayers at two temples. On Monday, he will launch various projects at Amod in Bharuch, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, the statement said.

    He will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on October 11 after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of more projects in Ahmedabad.

    PM Modi will declare Modhera as India's first village to be solar-powered 24x7. The first-of-its-kind project realises Modi's vision of solarisation of the Sun Temple town of Modhera. The project involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

    It will demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots, the statement said. The projects being dedicated to the nation by the prime minister include the gauge conversion of Sabarmati-Jagudan rail segment, ONGC's Nandasan geological oil production project and projection mapping at the Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.

    In Bharuch, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. Noting that bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports in 2021-22, the statement said the project would play a key role in ensuring import substitution and help make India self-reliant in the sector.

    PM Modi will also perform the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks.

    In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of 'Modi Shaikshanik Sankul', an educational complex for needy students. The project will provide facilities to students for holistic development, the statement said.

    He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, on October 11.

    The projects in Jamnagar relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

    Referring to Mahakal Lok, the statement said the first phase of the project would help enrich the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

