In a first since independence, Centre approves weapon system branch for IAF officers

Stating that induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge, ACM Chaudhari added: "… but more importantly, it is an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation."

In a historic step for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the government has approved the creation of a new branch -- Weapon Systems (WS) branch for officers in the force.

Announcing the decision during the IAF’s 90th raising day parade at Chandigarh, Indian Air Force chief ACM VR Chaudhari said: “This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created.”

As per the IAF chief, the branch would save Rs 3400 crore of the state exchequer due to reduced expenditure on flying training.

What would the new Weapon System Branch do?

With its creation, all weapon systems operators will be unified under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems.

Weapons would include four specialised streams of Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin and multi crew aircraft.

The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force.

Agnipath scheme

He informed the air warriors that "We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force."

In December, the IAF will induct 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training and from next year women aspirants would also be inducted.

Talking on space and cyber warfare, he said, "We are increasingly seeing the convergence of all these domains into one continuum in the form of Hybrid Warfare. The use of non-kinetic and non-lethal warfare to supplement kinetic means has changed the way wars will be prosecuted. Therefore, conventional systems and weapons will need to be augmented by modern, flexible and adaptive technology."

"We need to accept the fact that tomorrow’s conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday’s mind-set. To be able to execute all missions in an environment of denial will increasingly be the basis of our training in the Air Force," he also said.

On jointness

"Keeping this in mind, there is a need to plan for integrated and joint application of combat power. The key to success in multidomain operations is to have flexible, robust and redundant Command and Control Structures which will allow a joint force to dominate across domains."

"No single service can win a war on its own. Work is in progress to enhance jointness amongst the three services."