Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting in Haldwani, directing timely completion of development projects and use of modern tech to tackle human-wildlife conflict. He also stressed on forest fire prevention and accountability.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a detailed review meeting at the FTI Auditorium in Haldwani on Saturday, to assess the law and order situation and the ongoing development works in the district. During the meeting, he issued clear instructions to officials to ensure that all projects aligned with the government's priorities are completed within stipulated timelines, maintaining transparency and effective coordination.

Directives on Wildlife and Forest Management

Taking serious note of incidents related to human-wildlife conflict, the Chief Minister emphasised the use of modern technology. He directed the installation of trap cameras at all sensitive locations, strengthening of solar fencing and barbed wire systems, and ensuring regular monitoring. He instructed the Forest Department to adopt concrete and effective measures to minimise loss of life and damage to crops.

To prevent forest fires, the Chief Minister directed officials to maintain fire lines (anti-fire trenches), increase regular patrolling in sensitive areas, implement range-wise monitoring, and conduct public awareness campaigns. He stressed that immediate action must be ensured in the event of any forest fire incident.

Focus on Development and Official Accountability

While reviewing development works underway in Haldwani city, the Chief Minister instructed all executing agencies to work in better coordination. He stated that development projects are aimed at improving the quality of life of the people, and therefore, special care must be taken to avoid unnecessary inconvenience to the public during construction activities. He further directed officials to discharge their duties with honesty and accountability, stating that negligence in work would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Departments were instructed not to shift responsibilities onto one another and to complete all work within the prescribed timelines, according to a release.

Strengthening Law and Order and Promoting Employment

The Chief Minister clearly stated that no laxity regarding law and order in Uttarakhand would be tolerated. He directed the police, administration, and all departments to adopt a sensitive, accountable, and result-oriented approach toward the public. He also informed that action is underway on the government's plan to develop an IT hub on the land of the defunct HMT factory located in Ranibagh. This initiative is expected to generate employment and promote industrial activities in the region.

Detailed Briefings and On-Ground Actions

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare and submit proposals at the earliest for the widening and repair of irrigation canals in areas including Bachhinagar in Haldwani. Ajay Bhatt, MP, suggested increasing the number of forest watchers in forest areas, clearing shrubs, and ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of roads passing through forest-covered regions.

Secretary/Commissioner Deepak Rawat provided details on the law and order situation in the Kumaon division, action being taken against overloading, and other administrative measures. District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal informed that effective steps are being taken to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Regular patrolling is being carried out in the Paniyali area, and villagers have been advised to avoid unnecessary entry into forest areas. An amount of Rs 15 lakh had earlier been provided in various villages of the Bhimtal Assembly constituency to supply fodder to livestock owners. Similarly, Rs 15 lakh has been approved and is being distributed in the Paniyali area to ensure that women and livestock owners do not need to venture into forests to collect fodder.

Chief Conservator of Forests CS Joshi informed that camera footage in the Paniyali area identified a tiger, not a leopard, and action to capture it will begin soon.

Public representatives, senior administrative and police officials, and divisional-level officers from various departments were present at the meeting. This review meeting is being seen as a significant step toward strengthening law and order, improving wildlife management, and accelerating development works in the state.