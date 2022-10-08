Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi says 'No intention of making Hindi alone national language'

    According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threaten the identity of regional languages like Kannada. This comment, by the Congress leader comes during his interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers on Friday.

    Speaking to reporters, senior leader of the party and former Minister Priyank Kharge said, "There was a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the identity of Kannada. Then, he said everyone's mother tongue is important. We respect all languages. Everyone has a right in the Constitution."

    "Therefore, he (Rahul Gandhi) clearly stated that there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threatening the identity of your language (Kannada)," said Kharge, who is also Congress's State media cell in-charge.

    He also said those who participated in the interaction confirmed that they were not related to the Congress party, but were participating in the yatra to save the Constitution.

    Rajeev Gowda, chairman of AICC Research Department, said most of the participants in the interaction raised the issue of problems in the education sector since the BJP government has come into power and the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy).

    The Padyatra (march) covers a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

    Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

