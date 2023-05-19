PM Modi to embark on 3-nation tour today; 40 engagements scheduled over 6 days

PM Modi will embark on a six-day visit of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday begin his six-day visit to three countries - Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, to attend multilateral summits. During his trip, PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

Over 40 engagements have been scheduled for Prime Minister Modi during his three-nation trip, according to authorities. They said that he will meet with over two dozen foreign leaders bilaterally and at summits.

The Prime Minister will first go to Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to May 21, according to the external affairs ministry, to attend the annual meeting of the G7 advanced economies hosted by Japan. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister will visit Papua New Guinea after the G7 conference. An Indian prime minister will be travelling to Papua New Guinea for the first time. In Papua New Guinea, he will co-chair the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Prime Minister Modi will participate in discussions with partner nations during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on issues such as the security of food, nutrient, and energy supplies, health, gender equality, climate change, the environment, resilient infrastructure, and development cooperation.

In Papua New Guinea, the PM will host the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22. A Ministry of External Affairs release said that Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape.

After concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney despite the cancellation of the Quad Leaders' meeting. He will arrive in Australia on May 23. The leaders of Australia, the US, India, and Japan—the Quad grouping—will likely now meet this weekend in Japan in conjunction with the G7, according to Australian Prime Minister Albanese.

According to sources, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Albanese on May 24. He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23.