PM Modi is set to attend Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary in Puttaparthi, releasing a coin and stamps. He will then inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore and release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi's Visit to Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi on Wednesday. The area has been secured with barricades, and police officials have been deployed in the region to ensure safety and protocol ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay his respects to Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

He will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, according to the release. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The South India Natural Farming Summit, taking place from November 19th to 21st, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future, the release stated.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)