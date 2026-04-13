PM Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in New Delhi to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The event seeks to boost women's participation in Parliament and state legislatures for a Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

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PM Modi said that the event will take forward the conversations around boosting the participation of women in Parliament and state legislatures. "At 11 AM today, will take part in the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in Delhi. This programme brings together women from different walks of life. It will further conversations around boosting participation of women in the efforts to create a Viksit Bharat, including ensuring greater participation for them in Parliament and state assemblies," PM Modi wrote on X.

Sammelan to Reinforce Women's Role in Development

According to the PMO, the event will bring together representatives from different sectors such as government, academia, science, sports, entrepreneurship, media, social work and culture.

The Sammelan is being organised to reinforce the commitment towards greater participation of women in shaping India's development trajectory, a press release from the PMO stated. It will also highlight the increasing role of women in governance and leadership across all levels, from Panchayats to Parliament.

The programme will underscore the importance of enhanced representation of women in decision-making processes. The Sammelan will highlight the role of women in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. It will reflect the government's continued commitment towards women-led development as a central pillar of the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Path to Implementation

In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. A Parliament session is being convened on April 16 for the implementation of women's reservation.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. The Government has planned two major amendments, including a separate Delimitation Bill. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation.

Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. (ANI)