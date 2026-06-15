Hyderabad's Drogo Aerospace delivered the first batch of 41 JK 250e surveillance drones to the Indian Army as part of a ₹72-crore contract. The delivery marks a milestone for India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector.

Drogo Aerospace Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Drogo Drones Pvt Ltd, on Monday delivered the first batch of 41 JK 250e drones to the Indian Army under a ₹72-crore contract, marking a significant milestone for the Hyderabad-based defence technology company and India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector. The first batch was received by officials of the Army's Southern Command in Nasik, Maharashtra, while the company aims to complete the balance deliveries under the order by August 2026.

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Drone Specifications and 'Make in India' Initiative

The JK 250e drones, developed and built by Drogo Aerospace, can fly for up to three hours on a single charge and are intended for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other critical military missions. The project also supports the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives to strengthen self-reliance in defence production.

Strategic Rebranding and Future Vision

As part of its strategic transformation, the company has rebranded from Drogo Drones to Drogo Aerospace, reflecting its evolution from a drone manufacturer into a broader aerospace technology ecosystem focused on defence, aviation, unmanned systems, satellites and future aerospace solutions. Headquartered in Madhapur, Hyderabad, the company is expanding its focus on next-generation unmanned aerial systems, defence technologies and advanced surveillance platforms.

Founder and CEO Yeshwanth Bonthu said the successful delivery to the Indian Army validates the company's technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities and commitment to national security. He added that Drogo Aerospace is actively developing indigenous loitering munitions, long-endurance UAVs, AI-powered aerial intelligence platforms, advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and other future-ready aerospace products.

The company recently showcased its defence technologies at a defence industry exhibition held in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the products and appreciated the company's contribution to strengthening India's defence capabilities through indigenous innovation.

Expansion and New Manufacturing Facility

Looking ahead, Drogo Aerospace is establishing a state-of-the-art drone manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The Telangana government has allotted approximately 4.5 acres of land to the company in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster for the project. The upcoming facility, spread across 100,000 sq. ft., is expected to create around 500 additional jobs.

The company currently employs about 300 people and plans further expansion as it strengthens its position in India's rapidly growing defence and aerospace sector.

Drogo Aerospace specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced unmanned aerial systems, defence technologies, AI-enabled aerial intelligence solutions and next-generation aerospace platforms, serving strategic and national security requirements through indigenous innovation and manufacturing.