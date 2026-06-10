UP CM Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-continuously serving elected PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record. An NDA conclave is set to commemorate the milestone and review the 'Viksit Bharat' roadmap.

Yogi Adityanath Hails PM Modi's Historic Milestone

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid national tributes on social media today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a historic milestone, becoming India's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister. In a post on X, CM Adityanath wrote: "Hearty congratulations to the successful Prime Minister, the charioteer of 'Amrit Kaal', respected Narendra Modi ji on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country!"

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By completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, PM Modi today surpassed the previous record of 4,398 days held by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. "You are a 'mass leader' dedicated to the service, security and prosperity of the nation. Your leadership is a symbol of the consciousness of an era. This is a celebration of the austerity, sacrifice and foresight of the Prime Minister, which is connecting the nation to the resolution of 'Developed India'," he further added.

NDA Conclave to Mark Achievement

This milestone coincides with the 12th anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. To commemorate the achievement, a high-level conclave has been convened at 3:00 PM today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The meeting, to be chaired by PM Modi, will be attended by Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leadership from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories. Key Union Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, are confirmed to participate.

Agenda to Focus on 'Viksit Bharat' and Security

According to government sources, the conclave's agenda is focused on accelerating the government's growth mission. The leadership is slated to conduct a formal stocktake of the "Viksit Bharat" roadmap for 2047, ensuring that flagship infrastructure projects and welfare schemes effectively reach the "last mile" to benefit citizens.

Furthermore, the meeting is expected to include a critical discussion on the prevailing security crisis in West Asia, which has significant geopolitical implications for India.

Global Recognition and Strategic Outlook

The historic achievement has drawn widespread congratulatory messages from global dignitaries, industry leaders, and various sectors, underscoring a pivotal moment for the coalition as it looks to accelerate India's national trajectory. As the Prime Minister enters this next phase of his tenure, the conclave serves as a strategic platform to consolidate the NDA's policy roadmap and reaffirm the government's commitment to sustained development, national security, and international prestige. (ANI)