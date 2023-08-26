PM Modi stops his address, asks medical team to check on fainted SPG personnel (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his address midway at the Palam airport after an SPG personnel fainted. He immediately asked his medical team to check up on the personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the National capital on Saturday and was hailing the Indian space agency over its success on the Chandrayaan-3 when he stopped suddenly in the middle of his address. He stopped his speech to send his medical staff to assist an individual who had passed out in the midst of the audience. According to sources, the person, who fainted in the crowd, was an Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel.

Noticing the person fainting, the Prime Minister paused his speech and asked his doctors' team to rush to the person and help him. "Meri team ke doctors me se koi doctor aaye...and inhe check kare...unhe haath pakad ke le jaye…unhe baitha dijiye aur joote wagerah khol dijiye…(Someone from my team of doctors come and check this person. Hold his hands and open his shoes)," the Prime Minister could be heard saying.

After ensuring that his doctors had taken care of the individual, the Prime Minister continued his speech. The PM was addressing the public after his return from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and a one-day visit to Greece. "I travelled to South Africa to attend BRICS...Throughout BRICS, I received several congratulations for Chandrayaan-3. The entire world has congratulated us," Prime Minister Modi stated.

Earlier in the morning, he landed straight in Bengaluru from a foreign visit to meet the ISRO team after the successful landing of the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

