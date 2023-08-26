ISRO presents Chandrayaan-3 model, images of Moon landing to PM Modi | SEE PHOTOS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Addressing scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, PM Modi made some key announcements. Celebrating the success of India's Moon mission, the ISRO scientists presented a model of Chandrayaan-3 and several framed images of the Moon's surface to PM Modi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first stop back in India from Greece on Saturday was Bengaluru where he interacted with and congratulated scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

    Celebrating the success of India's Moon mission, the ISRO scientists presented a model of Chandrayaan-3, which featured the Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, and a propulsion module, as a representation of the nation's expanding space goals.

    The ISRO chief also gifted several framed images of the Moon's surface to PM Modi taken after Vikram's soft landing on the Moon. The pictures served as a showcase for India's success on the moon's surface. Notably, the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also gave PM Modi a picture of the legendary six-wheeled rover Pragyan safely scaling down from the Vikram lander.

    Also Read | PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as Shiv Shakti, August 23 to be National Space Day

    Addressing ISRO scientists on Saturday, PM Modi made two significant announcements: Chandrayaan-2's landing location, which "left its imprints," would henceforth be known as "Tiranga," and Chandrayaan-3's touchdown spot, "Shivashakti." In addition, the Prime Minister declared August 23 to be National Space Day to commemorate Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing.

    “India is on the Moon. We have our national pride placed on the Moon. We have reached a place where no one has reached before! We have achieved a feat that no one has achieved before! This is today’s India. Bold and Brave,” said PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface.

    "Today, from trade to technology, India is being counted among the countries standing in the first row. In this journey from ‘Third row’ to ‘First row’, institutions like our ‘ISRO’ have played a huge role,” he added.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
