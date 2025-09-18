PM Modi spoke with interim Nepal PM Sushila Karki, offering condolences over recent protest-related deaths. He reaffirmed India's support for peace and stability in Nepal and extended greetings on country’s National Day, celebrated on September 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in recent protests. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for Nepal’s peace and stability, while also extending warm greetings to the people of Nepal on the eve of their National Day, September 19.
