An Indian tourist in Pokhara, Nepal, says her hotel was set on fire during violent Gen Z protests. The woman named Upastha Gill has appealed to the Indian embassy for help as unrest grows and borders remain closed. The video has gone viral.

An Indian woman in Nepal is appealing for urgent help after violent protests engulfed Pokhara, leaving her stranded and homeless. Upastha Gill, an Indian tourist, shared a heartbreaking video describing how her entire hotel was set on fire by protestors as unrest in Nepal intensified. The Gen Z protests began as demonstrations against corruption and the government's social media ban under Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who had to resign from his post eventually.

On Tuesday, the situation worsened as protestors turned violent, setting fires to public property and chasing even tourists. The chaos forced KP Sharma Oli to resign, but the violence continued.

Upastha Gill's appeal to Indian Government

Indian tourist Upastha Gill appealed directly to the Indian government and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. "I request the Indian embassy to please help us. There are many people with me, and we are all stranded here," she said with folded hands, her voice full of distress.

In the viral video shared by Prafful Garg, Upastha Gill said, "I am stranded here in Pokhara, Nepal. I came here to host a volleyball league. The hotel where I stayed was burned down, and I lost all my belongings." She explained that while she was at the hotel spa, a group of people ran after her with large sticks. "I barely escaped with my life," she added.

She described the terrifying situation, adding, "Fires are being set everywhere on roads. They don't even spare tourists. The situation is very, very bad. We don’t know how long we will stay in another hotel." Her plea highlights the increasing danger for foreigners caught in the protests.

Ministry of External Affairs' advisory

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to postpone travel to Nepal until the situation stabilizes. It also advised Indians currently in Nepal to stay indoors, follow local safety instructions, and remain in their places of stay. MEA emphasized that Indian citizens should not venture out and should exercise extreme caution.

Situation in Nepal

As the violence intensified, security was increased at the India-Nepal border. Army personnel were deployed in Kathmandu and other cities to help restore order and enforce restrictions. So far, over 400 Indians remain stranded in Kathmandu. Indian airlines have suspended flights, and airports in Nepal are closed.

Some stranded Indians were evacuated via land borders at Sonauli (Uttar Pradesh) and Panitanki (Darjeeling). The Indian government is also planning to send a special aircraft to help bring back citizens stuck in Nepal.

Amid the ongoing unrest, several videos surfaced showing panic-stricken tourists and locals trying to escape the violence. The government is closely monitoring the situation, while the Indian embassy in Kathmandu continues to assist affected citizens.

This distressing episode reveals how the protest, originally aimed at political grievances, is increasingly endangering innocent people, including tourists. Upastha Gill’s video has drawn widespread attention on social media, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention and evacuation.

As protests rage on and the situation remains unpredictable, the safety of stranded tourists and local residents remains a major concern for authorities in both India and Nepal. The world watches anxiously as the Gen Z protests take a dangerous turn in the Himalayan nation.