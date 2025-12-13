On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the fallen security personnel. PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and others also honoured the heroes' ultimate sacrifice.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on its anniversary. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited Parliament to honour the brave personnel who laid down their lives defending the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders are scheduled to pay homage later in the day to the security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the attack.

Leaders Pay Homage

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation. In a social media post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'temple of democracy', the Indian Parliament House, witnessed a cowardly terrorist attack on this very day in the year 2001, which was a brutal assault on the nation's sovereignty, dignity, and the power of the people. To the immortal heroes who laid down their lives in this heart-wrenching incident to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the nation, a humble tribute. The nation will forever remain grateful to them. Jai Hind!"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by protecting the Indian parliament during the heinous terrorist attack."Saluting the brave who laid down their lives on 13 December 2001 to protect the temple of democracy during the terrorist attack on the Parliament House. Their sacrifice for the protection of the nation will always be remembered." Gadkari said.

CRPF Remembers Braveheart Constable Kamlesh Kumari

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) remembered Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion for her extraordinary bravery during the attack. ."Tribute to the Brave... On 13 December 2001, during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in Delhi, Constable Kamlesh Kumari of 88 Battalion, #CRPF, demonstrated indomitable courage and unparalleled valour by pursuing the terrorists amidst heavy firing and continuously providing information about their activities to her fellow personnel." CRPF's X post read.

"Due to her courageous actions, all five terrorists were neutralised. During this incident, she sustained serious injuries and ultimately sacrificed her life on the altar of duty. For her indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery, she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The brave 'balidani' receives the eternal salutations of #CRPF," the post said.

The 2001 Parliament Attack

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building.

Lok Sabha Pays Tribute

On Friday, Lok Sabha paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Parliament during the terrorist attack on December 13, 2001. Speaker Om Birla led the House in paying tributes. The House reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to safeguard the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty by remaining steadfast in the fight against terrorism. (ANI)