PM Modi targeted the TMC government in Kolkata over appeasement and infiltration, launching projects worth Rs 18,700 crore. Clashes between BJP and TMC workers erupted ahead of his rally, with both sides reporting injuries and blaming each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress government while addressing a rally in Kolkata and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 18,700 crore.

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PM Modi slams TMC govt

Meanwhile, ahead of the Prime Minister's rally, clashes broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress in the Girish Park area of Kolkata, involving alleged stone-pelting, with both sides accusing each other of violence. Addressing a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground, the Prime Minister criticised the West Bengal government and accused it of indulging in appeasement politics.

While speaking at the rally, PM Modi said the Trinamool Congress had come to power with the slogan of "Maa, Mati, Maanush," but alleged that the situation in the state had deteriorated due to infiltration, adding that the biggest threat in the state has come to Bengal's "roti, beti, mati." "The TMC came to power on the slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'. Today, that same Maa is weeping, the Mati is being looted, and the Bengali people are being forced to leave Bengal. Due to infiltrators, the biggest threat has now come to Bengal's roti, beti, mati... Infiltrators are being handed control over Bengal's soil, and the result of this is evident to everyone today. Over the past decades, the demography of most areas in Bengal has changed, and Bengali Hindus are being turned into a minority," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further accused the state government of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act for political reasons. "Such an open game of appeasement--when it comes to granting citizenship to refugee Hindus, the entire TMC opposes it... They do not consider Hindus as their vote bank, so these people also oppose the CAA so that the names of infiltrators are not removed from the voter list," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also alleged that Dalits, tribals and poor communities were the worst affected under the current state government and referred to an incident involving President Droupadi Murmu. "In Bengal's ruthless government, the most tormented are the Dalits, tribals, and our poor brothers and sisters here... A few days ago, the President, daughter of the tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, came to Bengal. She was to participate in the sacred festival of the Santhal tribal tradition, but this ruthless government, steeped in arrogance, not only boycotted that program but also handed it over to hooliganism... The TMC people must remember that they have insulted crores of tribals, women; they have hurt the prestige of the country's highest office, they have insulted India's Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. This ruthless government of TMC will get its answer from the people of Bengal," said the Prime Minister.

'End of jungle rule will come'

He also slammed theTrinamool Congress government, saying "the end of the reign of jungle rule in Bengal will come" and stated that there is a voice in every corner of Bengal that the BJP will form the government in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister termed the Trinamool Congress government as ruthless and said, "atrocities of TMC will not be spared".

"The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with the BJP-NDA," he said.

PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of taking steps to prevent people from coming to the rally, stating that, however, the "ruthless government couldn't stop a sea of people". "Even today, the ruthless government has pulled out all its weapons to stop this gathering. To prevent you all from coming, they had bridges closed, vehicles stopped, traffic jammed, BJP flags uprooted, and posters torn down. But the ruthless government, take a clear look: you could not stop today's sea of people," he said.

BJP, TMC workers clash in Kolkata

Meanwhile, ahead of the Prime Minister's rally, clashes broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress in the Girish Park area of Kolkata, involving alleged stone-pelting.

TMC minister alleges attack

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence. The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads. Shashi Panja said, "I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the "Boycott BJP" banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting."

'Blood of many BJP workers shed': Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari drew a parallel with the historic "Brigade Rally" held to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Adhikari said the recent rally witnessed an estimated crowd of 8 to 10 lakh people. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari reflected on clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, noting that several BJP workers were injured. "After our army's victory in Bangladesh in 1971, a 'Brigade' rally was held at Brigade Parade Ground. Today, breaking all records, another 'Brigade' rally has taken place here. It was attended by 8 to 10 lakh people. Today, the blood of many BJP workers has been shed, and many incidents have occurred," said Adhikari.

West Bengal is set to hold elections in the first half of this year, with the main contest set to take place between the Trinamool Congress and BJP. The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been in power for the past 15 years, and will have the challenge to hold their baston; on the other hand, the BJP are willing to form government for first time in the state. Congress, Left parties are also in fray for the upcoming West Bengal polls. (ANI)