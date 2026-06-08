BJP's Prakash Reddy claims the TMC's disintegration has begun after the West Bengal polls, blaming Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee's decisions. He predicts the party will become 'history' and won't contest the next elections.

Amidst the ongoing rift and political tussle within the Trinamool Congress, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Monday said that the disintegration of the party began following their debacle in the West Bengal elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Reddy asserted that the TMC would become "history" in West Bengal, while adding that Mamata Banerjee's "attitude" and Abhishek Banerjee's political decisions have led to the divide within the TMC. "Following the debacle in the West Bengal elections, the disintegration of TMC started. Maybe it's because of Mamata Banerjee's attitude and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's political decisions that caused the disintegration of TMC. I don't think age is also a factor. I don't think Mamata's party will survive in West Bengal and contest the next elections. The party will disintegrate like CPM party or any other political party, any other regional party in this country. TMC will be disintegrated and be history of West Bengal," said Prakash Reddy.

Rebellion within TMC

Prakash Reddy's remarks come in the backdrop of the recent rebellion within the TMC against Mamata Banerjee, when expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee formed a separate faction in the assembly with the support of 58 other MLAs, ending up becoming party's leader of opposition, replacing earlier elected Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Ritabrata Banerjee, who addressed a press conference recently, said they were going one step at a time. "We have claimed that the legislative party belongs to these MLAs. Two-thirds of the MLAs who have won in the symbol of the Trinamool Congress. The West Bengal State Legislative Assembly, the Speaker, has granted us our claim. So we want to go one step forward, one step at a time," he said.

He also said that he wishes to have former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the 'chief advisor' to the group of rebel MLAs in the assembly.