Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM G. Parameshwara, and AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala mourned the sudden demise of Congress leader Suraj Hegde, lauding his contributions, leadership, and dedication to the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed grief over the sudden demise of All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Suraj Hegde.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar paid tribute to Hegde, recalling his contributions to the Congress party and his concern for the public. He also prayed for strength for Hegde's family. He said, "I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Shri Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee." "His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled. Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers. In this hour of grief, I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said.

Deputy CM Pays Tribute

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara also paid tribute, highlighting Hegde's personality, leadership, and public service.

On X, he said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Suraj Hegde, Vice Chairman of the State Guarantee Implementation Committee and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. His simple personality, leadership, and concern for the public will forever remain in memory." "His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the political and social spheres, and to the Congress party. May the divine grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow," Parameshwara said.

AICC In-Charge Remembers 'Comrade in Arms'

AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, described Hegde as a "comrade in arms" known for his dedication to the Congress party and commitment to Devraj Urs's legacy. He remembered Hegde as a devoted leader, friend, and family man with a warm and approachable nature.

Surjewala wrote on X, "Tragic, unbelievable, and deeply sad! Sh. Suraj Hegde, AICC Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Karnataka Government Guarantee Committee, is no more. A dear friend, a comrade in arms, an organiser par excellence, a dedicated father and husband, a life committed to Congress ideology, and a true inheritor of Devraj Urs's legacy - Suraj was many things to many people and something to everyone."

He added, "I met him two days ago after the announcement of Rajya Sabha and Council seats. He would only say, 'Don't worry, bhai, everything will be fine. You keep doing what you do.' We will miss you dearly! Goodbye, my friend. Spread the cheer and easy smile wherever you go. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all his admirers across the country." (ANI)