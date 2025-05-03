Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa. The stampede took place amid Shree Devi Lairai jatra, which commenced on Friday, with thousands of devotees flocking there.

The PMO India handle in post on X said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM"

6 killed, over 60 injured in Goa temple stampede

At least 6 people were killed and over 60 were injured in a major stampede that took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa. Chief minister Pramod Sawant also expressed grief over the stampede and took stock of the situation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken,” Pramod Sawant wrote on X.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time,” he added.

The cause of the stampede is not yet known.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for the jatra. Drones were also placed for aerial surveillance of crowd movements.