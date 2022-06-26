UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi

The chief minister returned to the circuit house. He will now fly to Lucknow on a state-run plane.

After a bird struck the chopper, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi on Sunday. The incident occurred as the helicopter took off from the Reserve Police Lines Ground in Varanasi bound for Lucknow.

"A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from Varanasi for Lucknow, and it had to land here," district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The CM visited Varanasi on Saturday and paid his respects at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, reviewing development projects and law and order. After spending the night in Varanasi, he was leaving for Lucknow on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Adityanath distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families in Lucknow as part of the Swamitva scheme. Adityanath distributed the documents and emphasised the importance of making the state self-sufficient at a function held in the Lok Bhawan auditorium.

He stated that approximately 2.5 crore people living in UP villages would receive these certificates by October next year.

While 34 lakh people have already benefited from the scheme, the CM stated that a land survey by drones in the state's 1,10,300 revenue villages would be completed by August, speeding up the distribution of certificates to more people.

Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rural Residential Records scheme across the country two years ago, saying it will help strengthen the rural economy and encourage villagers to become self-sufficient in the long run.

