Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi

    The chief minister returned to the circuit house. He will now fly to Lucknow on a state-run plane.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Varanasi, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    After a bird struck the chopper, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi on Sunday. The incident occurred as the helicopter took off from the Reserve Police Lines Ground in Varanasi bound for Lucknow.

    According to preliminary information, the chief minister returned to the circuit house. He will now fly to Lucknow on a state-run plane.

    "A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from Varanasi for Lucknow, and it had to land here," district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    The CM visited Varanasi on Saturday and paid his respects at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, reviewing development projects and law and order. After spending the night in Varanasi, he was leaving for Lucknow on Sunday morning.

    On Saturday, Adityanath distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families in Lucknow as part of the Swamitva scheme. Adityanath distributed the documents and emphasised the importance of making the state self-sufficient at a function held in the Lok Bhawan auditorium.

    He stated that approximately 2.5 crore people living in UP villages would receive these certificates by October next year.

    While 34 lakh people have already benefited from the scheme, the CM stated that a land survey by drones in the state's 1,10,300 revenue villages would be completed by August, speeding up the distribution of certificates to more people.

    Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rural Residential Records scheme across the country two years ago, saying it will help strengthen the rural economy and encourage villagers to become self-sufficient in the long run.

    Also Read: Don't be fooled: UP CM Yogi advises youngsters, assures to prioritise 'Agniveers' in police, allied forces

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    Also Read: Prophet row: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by... ' - UP official warns rioters

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results updates counting of votes YSRCP BJP winner

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results: YSR Congress heading for massive win

    Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypoll results updates counting of votes leads winners

    Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022 results: Counting of votes on, meet the winners

    2002 Gujarat riots case: Police takes Teesta Setalvad in custody over FIR accusing her of fabricating evidence snt

    Activist Teesta Setalvad taken into custody for 'fabricating evidence' in Gujarat riots case

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi snt

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi

    Punjab Arrested IAS officer sanjay popli son dies of bullet wound cops say suicide family alleges foul play snt

    Punjab: Arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's son dies of bullet wound; family alleges foul play

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James-krn

    NBA: Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James

    Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top RBA

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC-ayh

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers RBA

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon