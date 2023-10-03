Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's Chhattisgarh, Telangana visit: Unveiling projects worth Rs 34,000 crore, public address awaits

    This visit follows the PM's recent rally in Mahabubnagar, where he kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the forthcoming assembly polls. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by BJP's D Arvind, who had defeated K Kavitha in the 2019 elections.

    PM Modi's Chhattisgarh, Telangana visit: Unveiling projects worth Rs 34,000 crore, public address awaits AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday (October 3) will be marked by the inauguration and foundation laying of significant development projects worth a staggering Rs 34,000 crore. In Telangana, PM Modi will address a public gathering in Nizamabad, a Lok Sabha constituency where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, sitting BRS MLC K Kavitha, is expected to contest the upcoming elections.

    This visit follows the PM's recent rally in Mahabubnagar, where he kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the forthcoming assembly polls. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by BJP's D Arvind, who had defeated K Kavitha in the 2019 elections.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    During his visit to Nizamabad, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at approximately Rs 8,000 crore. Among these projects, he will inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC.

    This project is expected to provide cost-effective power to the state and contribute significantly to its economic growth. Additionally, it is designed to be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

    In an effort to bolster rail infrastructure in Telangana, PM Modi will inaugurate rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, as well as the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

    The Prime Minister's visit extends to Chhattisgarh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore from Jagdalpur.

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Notably, PM Modi will dedicate the NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district to the nation—a project that has been realized at a cost exceeding Rs 23,800 crore. This greenfield project is poised to produce high-quality steel and generate employment opportunities, contributing to the socioeconomic development of the region while placing Bastar on the global steel map.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    Explained: How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more countries, focus on Africa

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    Delhi Police conducts raids on NewsClick office, staff members AJR

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Recent Stories

    Explained How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    Explained: How Directed Energy Weapons boost India's arsenal

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala

    Asian Games 2023: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh make waves with Bronze Medal win in men's Canoe double 1000m osf

    Asian Games 2023: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh make waves with Bronze Medal win in men's Canoe double 1000m

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue in state; schools closed for these districts

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon