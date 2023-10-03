Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

    The operation was initiated following a specific intelligence tip received on October 1, which indicated the movement of suspected individuals in the area. This intelligence prompted a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and the police in the general Kalakote vicinity.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Intense counter-terrorism operations are currently underway in the rugged terrain of Kalakote, marked by heavy exchange of gunfires between terrorists and security forces. This development was confirmed by officials closely monitoring the situation.

    Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, the Defence spokesperson based in Jammu, shed light on the ongoing operations and said, "Technology is being used to monitor the terrorists. Presently, intense operations are underway."

    Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick; check details

    Security forces on the ground suspect the presence of two to three heavily armed terrorists in the dense jungle area where the operation is taking place.

    The confrontation began on a previous evening when an encounter erupted during a search operation in the forested region of Kalakote. The Indian Army, in collaboration with the police, had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belt in the Kalakote area earlier in the day after receiving information about suspicious movement in the vicinity.

    India to post Defence Attaches in 10 more nations, focus on Africa

    As the search operation progressed, it eventually transformed into a full-fledged encounter late in the evening. The terrorists, concealed in the forested area, opened fire on the security forces in a bid to evade capture, intensifying the situation.

    The operation remains ongoing as security forces exert constant pressure on the terrorists, utilizing technology and intelligence inputs to monitor and counter their movements effectively.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
