Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's a historic step, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as flight with eight cheetahs lands in India

    The Boeing 747-400 plane was seen landing at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior after a nearly 11-hour flight from Namibia's capital Windhoek. "This is the twentieth century's most significant wildlife incident. This will significantly increase tourism in Madhya Pradesh," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    Its a historic step, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as flight with eight cheetahs lands in India - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    A special chartered cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning as the state's Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP) prepared for the arrival of the big cats. As per the statement, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, he will release the cheetahs into the wild at the national park at around 10:45 am.

    "There is no greater gift for Madhya Pradesh than the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park. They had become extinct, and reintroducing them is a historic step. This is the most significant wildlife incident of the twentieth century. This will greatly boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh," said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as per reports. 

    The Boeing 747-400 plane, which took off from Namibia's capital Windhoek on Friday evening, was seen landing at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior after a nearly 11-hour flight.

    The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952, and the release of the eight fast cats in Kuno National Park "is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and habitat," according to a statement from his office on Friday. This comes after PM Modi had a full day of engagements in Uzbekistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit the day before.

    Five of the eight cheetahs are females aged 2 to 5 years old, and three are males aged 4.5 to 5.5 years old.

    The spotted cats are being reintroduced in India as part of 'Project Cheetah,' which aims to develop a metapopulation in the country that allows the cheetah to perform its functional role as a top predator while also providing space for the cheetah to expand within its historical range, contributing to global conservation efforts. "The introduction of cheetah in India is being carried out under Project Cheetah, the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project," the government has stated.

    Also Read: Cheetahs' arrival in Kuno sees Sheopur property rates skyrocket

    Also Read: Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will run on the Indian grasslands after 70 years

    Also Read: PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

     

     

     

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale AJR

    PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale

    PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details AJR

    PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details

    PM Modi Birthday: From Rajnath Singh to Vladimir Putin, wishes pour in from political circles AJR

    PM Modi Birthday: From Rajnath Singh to Vladimir Putin, wishes pour in from political circles

    Modi birthday net worth prime minister owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore drb

    Modi birthday: PM owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch - adt

    Delhi ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after raids in corruption case

    Recent Stories

    RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next? RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next?

    PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale AJR

    PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale

    football FIFA 23: Check out the players with highest attributes in career mode-ayh

    FIFA 23: Check out the players with highest attributes in career mode

    Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know RBA

    Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

    football ligue 1 How close was Neymar to leaving PSG Paris Saint-Germain following rift with Kylian Mbappe? Luis Campos adresses-ayh

    How close was Neymar to leaving PSG following rift with Kylian Mbappe? Luis Campos addresses

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon