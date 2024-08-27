BJP's membership drive: PM Modi to be enrolled as 1st member on September 2; here's how you can join party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda will renew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's membership as a BJP functionary on September 2, 2024, marking the official start of the party's nationwide membership drive.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda will renew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's membership as a BJP functionary on September 2, 2024, marking the official start of the party's nationwide membership drive. This significant event will see PM Modi being enrolled as the first member by Nadda, highlighting the commencement of the party's ambitious campaign to expand its membership base across the country.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde emphasized that the renewal of existing members' memberships is a constitutional requirement whenever a new membership drive is launched. This procedural step ensures that all members, including those already affiliated with the party, reaffirm their commitment during each drive.

Tawde noted that the BJP’s membership drive is not merely an outreach initiative but also a strategic effort to spread the party's ideology and inform citizens about the achievements of the current government. “The primary objective of this drive is to disseminate BJP’s ideology and make the nation’s citizens aware of the accomplishments of our government,” Tawde stated.

The BJP's membership drive comes at a time when the party continues to build on its status as the world's largest political party. Notably, until 2014, the Communist Party of China held this distinction. However, in that year, the BJP surpassed it with a remarkable 11 crore members, earning the title of the largest political party globally.

Here's how you can become a BJP member:

Missed Call: Give a missed call to 88000-02024.

Give a missed call to 88000-02024. Namo App: Enroll through the Namo App.

These options are part of the BJP’s efforts to streamline the enrollment process and engage more citizens in its political activities.

