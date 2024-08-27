Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's membership drive: PM Modi to be enrolled as 1st member on September 2; here's how you can join party

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda will renew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's membership as a BJP functionary on September 2, 2024, marking the official start of the party's nationwide membership drive.

    PM Modi's BJP membership to be renewed on September 2 to launch nation-wide membership drive snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda will renew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's membership as a BJP functionary on September 2, 2024, marking the official start of the party's nationwide membership drive. This significant event will see PM Modi being enrolled as the first member by Nadda, highlighting the commencement of the party's ambitious campaign to expand its membership base across the country.

    BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde emphasized that the renewal of existing members' memberships is a constitutional requirement whenever a new membership drive is launched. This procedural step ensures that all members, including those already affiliated with the party, reaffirm their commitment during each drive.

    Tawde noted that the BJP’s membership drive is not merely an outreach initiative but also a strategic effort to spread the party's ideology and inform citizens about the achievements of the current government. “The primary objective of this drive is to disseminate BJP’s ideology and make the nation’s citizens aware of the accomplishments of our government,” Tawde stated.

    The BJP's membership drive comes at a time when the party continues to build on its status as the world's largest political party. Notably, until 2014, the Communist Party of China held this distinction. However, in that year, the BJP surpassed it with a remarkable 11 crore members, earning the title of the largest political party globally.

    Here's how you can become a BJP member:

    • Missed Call: Give a missed call to 88000-02024.
    • Namo App: Enroll through the Namo App.

    These options are part of the BJP’s efforts to streamline the enrollment process and engage more citizens in its political activities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress Alok Sharma in soup for 'rapist Marathi community' remark; Shiv Sena files case, writes to Rahul Gandhi

    Congress' Alok Sharma in soup for 'rapist Marathi community' remark; Shiv Sena files case, writes to Rahul

    Kerala: Walayar victims' mother condemns government's decision to grant IPS status to SP M J Sojan anr

    Kerala: Walayar victims' mother condemns government's decision to grant IPS status to SP M J Sojan

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations dmn

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations

    New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know AJR

    New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know

    Ruckus, outrage after miscreants vandalise Goddess idol at Bhoolaxmi temple in Hyderabad (Watch) shk

    Ruckus, outrage after miscreants vandalise Goddess's idol at Bhoolaxmi temple in Hyderabad (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Gopichand Thotakura becomes India's first civilian space tourist anr

    Gopichand Thotakura becomes India's first civilian space tourist

    tennis US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic starts title-defence with straight set win against Radu Albot scr

    US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic starts title-defence with straight set win against Radu Albot

    Renowed Malayalam film director Mohan passes away after long battle with illness dmn

    Renowed Malayalam film director Mohan passes away after long battle with illness

    Ever wondered why trains run faster at night here is the answer gcw

    Ever wondered why trains run faster at night? Here’s the answer

    Loan EMI Might Decrease as Inflation Eases and RBI May Cut Repo Rate anr

    Good News: Your loan EMI might decrease soon; Here's how

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon