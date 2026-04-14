PM Modi reviewed the 12-km wildlife corridor on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and performed pooja at Daat Kali Temple. He is set to inaugurate the 213 km, Rs 12,000 crore economic corridor, designed to boost connectivity and reduce man-animal conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarkhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. He later performed Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Children sang an aarti, with the Prime Minister seen clapping and joining in. He will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun today and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

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Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Details

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

Key Infrastructure and Safety Features

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

Focus on Wildlife Protection

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

Economic and Regional Impact

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

A Vision for Next-Gen Infrastructure

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens.