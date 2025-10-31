Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. PM Modi recalled the late leader's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. PM Modi recalled the late leader's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

"India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," PM Modi wrote on X.

Life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour on October 31 to honour the great leader and one of India's most courageous freedom fighters.

The iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, standing at 182 meters in height, is built in honour of Sardar Patel. It is the tallest statue in the world.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India", he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.

Every year, the nation remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and offers heartfelt tributes to the revered leader, reaffirming India's unity and strength.

