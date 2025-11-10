PM Modi marked Uttarakhand's 25th Statehood Day in Dehradun by releasing a special postal stamp. He also provided financial aid to farmers via DBT and inaugurated/laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special postal stamp series during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand Statehood in Dehradun. The series, issued by the Uttarakhand Postal Circle, showcases the state's prominent pilgrimage sites and cultural symbols, thereby gaining national recognition for Uttarakhand's rich spiritual, cultural, and natural heritage.

The event, held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI), marked 25 years since the formation of the state in 2000. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the occasion.

Financial aid for farmers

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also transferred more than ₹62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The initiative aims to provide financial protection to farmers against crop losses and natural calamities.

As part of the celebration, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a special memento to the Prime Minister, inspired by the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in the State Foundation Day celebrations, which witnessed the participation of over one lakh people. Grand arrangements were made at the FRI to accommodate the large gathering and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore launched

During the programme, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore. This included the inauguration of projects valued at more than ₹930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. (ANI)