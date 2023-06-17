Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi recalls Operation Ganga, says it reflected India's indomitable spirit (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Modi shared his perspective on an upcoming documentary focusing on the Indian rescue operations, emphasizing that it would offer valuable insights into multiple facets of the operation.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled Operation Ganga, which focused on the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. Expressing his views on a forthcoming documentary on the Indian rescue operations, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the documentary would provide valuable insights into various aspects of the operation.

    The Prime Minister took to Twitter to say, "Operation Ganga symbolizes our unwavering determination to support our people, regardless of the magnitude of the challenge. It also showcases the unyielding spirit of India. This documentary will serve as a rich source of information, shedding light on the various aspects of this remarkable operation."

    The government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to repatriate stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine. With remarkable success, the operation facilitated the safe return of over 1,000 individuals to India.

    To ensure smooth and efficient evacuation, 24x7 control centres were established at border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. These centres played a crucial role in assisting Indians throughout the evacuation process. Additionally, a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline," had been established for the mission, providing up-to-date information, evacuation procedures, and embassy advisories to keep everyone informed.

    To support the operation, the Union government deployed approximately 20 flights from Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet, facilitating the transportation of stranded citizens back to their homeland.

