PM Modi's US Visit: 'It is a great source of pride for us all'

Prominent academics share their perspectives on the expansion of educational cooperation between India and the United States, as well as the exploration of new initiatives and opportunities in higher education, research, and knowledge partnerships.

There are great expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming official visit to the United States with many experts suggesting that the relationship between the two countries could grow manifold during the trip.

The Indian Embassy in the United States shared what leading academics have to say about India and the United States expanding educational cooperation and harnessing new initiatives and opportunities in higher education, research and knowledge partnership.

Arvind Panagariya, Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman and Professor at Columbia University said that the State visit of Prime Minister Modi is a great source of pride for all and a reminder of the cherished and ever-closer friendship between India and the United States.

"The India-US partnership is rightly characterised as a defining one and most consequential for the future that is about to unfold. It now encompasses nearly every aspect of our endeavours. Above all, the deep friendship between our two nations is underpinned by the support and warm embrace of the Indian American community. After all, they are the living bridge between the United States and India," he said, wishing Prime Minister Modi and President Biden an everlasting bond of friendship.

"The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide an impetus to iCET and will help establish a long-term and strong relationship between the scientific communities," Professor Gurdip Singh, who leads the School of Computing at George Mason University, said in a video message.

Professor Gurdip also recalled how in the last year alone, there have been several collaborative projects that have been funded by federal agencies in the US and India's Department of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, Delaware Governor John Carney said that the 'historic State visit will serve as another way for India and the United States to strengthen our economic and cultural relationship’.

"This visit will serve as another way for India and the United States to strengthen their economic and cultural relationship. I had the opportunity to visit India just a few months ago, and was struck by the kindness of the people I met there. As Governor, I take great pride in fostering our sister State relationship with Gujarat," Carney said in his video message.