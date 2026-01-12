On Swami Vivekananda's 164th birth anniversary, also National Youth Day, political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, and President Murmu paid homage, highlighting his enduring legacy and his role as an inspiration for the nation's youth.

Political Leaders Pay Homage to Swami Vivekananda

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 164th birth anniversary. He highlighted Swami Vivekananda's enduring legacy in elevating Indian culture on the global stage. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great ascetic Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him. Swami Vivekananda Ji elevated India's culture onto the global stage through his profound thoughts. His ideals will forever continue to inspire every Indian."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the spiritual leader, highlighting that his "teachings will continue to inspire humanity." "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

National Youth Day Significance

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)