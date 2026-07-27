Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a series of sweeping reforms aimed at restoring trust in India's examination system, with a strong focus on protecting students from the menace of paper leaks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a series of sweeping reforms aimed at restoring trust in India's examination system, with a strong focus on protecting students from the menace of paper leaks. Stressing that the future of the country's youth is the government's highest priority, the Prime Minister said fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift punishment for those involved in examination fraud. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the move, calling it a decisive step towards building a transparent and student-centric examination system.

In a major push to strengthen India's education system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at making public examinations more transparent, secure and technology-driven. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over recurring paper leak incidents that have shaken the confidence of students and parents across the country.

Addressing the issue, the Prime Minister asserted that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of India's youth. He announced that the government will establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in all paper leak cases. Modi also directed the concerned departments to take immediate action, reiterating that those who attempt to jeopardise students' futures "will not be spared."

The reforms are expected to go beyond legal action. The Centre is working on a technology-backed examination ecosystem designed to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in the conduct of public examinations. A high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani has been constituted to recommend structural and technological changes that will help eliminate malpractice and modernise India's examination process.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement, saying the reforms reflect the government's commitment to safeguarding students' interests. She said the initiative would help restore faith in the examination system by ensuring fairness, transparency and timely justice against those responsible for paper leaks.

Paper leak controversies in recent years have triggered widespread anxiety among lakhs of aspirants preparing for competitive examinations. Many students have demanded stronger safeguards, stricter laws and quicker action against offenders. The Centre believes that combining judicial reforms with technology-driven solutions will help prevent future leaks while ensuring deserving candidates are not deprived of opportunities because of organised examination fraud.

With fast-track courts, stronger legal provisions and a renewed emphasis on transparent examinations, the government aims to rebuild public confidence in India's examination system and ensure that merit, not malpractice, determines the future of the nation's students.