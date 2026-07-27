PM Narendra Modi interacted with Viksit Vibrant Village Program participants, lauding the 'MY Bharat' youth network. He highlighted their role in connecting with border villages and strengthening the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

PM Hails 'MY Bharat' Youth Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026. Highlighting the incredible nationwide participation, he warmly welcomed the enthusiastic young participants representing around two hundred and fifty districts across the country, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Reflecting on the successful establishment of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat - MY Bharat' platform a few years ago, the Prime Minister praised its massive expansion to encompass crores of young citizens.

Commending the highly admirable work being actively executed by the youth network across the nation, he specifically noted their outstanding capabilities spanning from the Viksit Bharat Dialogue to the Viksit Vibrant Village Program. "Today, the young friends of MY Bharat are doing exceptionally commendable work across the entire country," PM Modi said.

Connecting Cultures in Border Villages

Recalling the genesis of the ground-level initiative during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister explained the vision to encourage youth to step beyond virtual interactions and understand the nation's realities at the grassroots level. Detailing the objective to send young citizens to border villages in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, he shared that over 400 youth were selected from three lakh participants to immerse themselves in local cultures and witness the deep patriotic aspirations driving these regions.

"Connecting your culture with the culture there is absolutely the finest example of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," affirmed PM Modi. Sharing profound personal connections with border communities forged during extensive travels before assuming governmental office, the Prime Minister highlighted an enduring tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside soldiers on the frontlines.

Drawing parallels between personal magnificent experiences and the thrilling accounts shared by the returning youth, ranging from witnessing immense local affection to the incredible courage of the armed forces, he also honoured the immense sacrifices made by soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "The bravehearts hoisted the flag of victory under the most challenging circumstances, and this entire experience of the Viksit Vibrant Village has been truly magnificent," said PM Modi.

Pillars of a Developed India

Positioning developed villages as the absolute foundational pillars for building a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister emphasised the continuous and expansive nature of this transformative journey. Stressing that the active, grassroots involvement of the younger generation not only broadens the overarching national vision but also deeply fortifies their personal resolve to contribute meaningfully to the country's progress, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of this connection.

"When the youth of the country actively connects with the ground, they make the overarching vision of a Viksit Bharat even broader," asserted PM Modi.

From 'Last' to 'First Villages': A Paradigm Shift

Acknowledging the extreme hardships inherent to life in the border regions, the Prime Minister praised the local inhabitants for living and breathing patriotism every single moment despite their difficult circumstances. Condemning the past administrative neglect that abandoned these areas as 'last villages' completely devoid of basic amenities like roads, electricity, and hospitals, he expressed immense pride in the unbreakable nationalistic spirit maintained by the local populations.

"We should be immensely proud that even under such severely deprived circumstances, the patriotism of the people in the border villages never weakened," remarked PM Modi. Detailing a paradigm shift in the government's strategic approach, the Prime Minister celebrated the official redesignation of border settlements from the 'last' to the 'first villages' of India, where the morning's first rays and the Tricolour first greet the nation.

Highlighting a wave of historic, post-independence infrastructural milestones, including the unprecedented arrival of electricity, roads, tap water, gas connections, and excellent internet, he emphasised how these basic urban amenities are fundamentally transforming the agricultural economy and daily lives of the border residents. "It is strictly the result of changing this historical mindset that our frontier region is rapidly transforming today," asserted PM Modi.

Outlining the cascading economic benefits generated by the newly established infrastructural facilities, the Prime Minister highlighted a massive resurgence in regional tourism. Painting a picture of once-deserted villages now bustling with vibrant activity, fostering an empowering environment for daughters' education and robust local earnings, he noted that these shifts are all systematically accelerated by the Vibrant Village Program. "The Vibrant Village Program is actively giving incredible new momentum to this holistic development of the border villages," noted PM Modi.

A Call to Action for Youth

Characterising the border expeditions as a profound journey of unity through participation, the Prime Minister reminded the returning youth that they received deep cultural education, profound satisfaction, and immense respect rather than mere hospitality. Asserting that such invaluable ground-level experiences can never be replicated in a classroom, he urged the participants to actively inspire their peers to visit these regions, which will sequentially accelerate the influx of modern facilities.

"The more the youth of India deeply understand the border villages, the stronger our nation will ultimately become," affirmed PM Modi. Calling upon the youth to actively amplify the government's intense focus on border tourism, the Prime Minister issued a firm directive for every participant to share their experiences with at least one hundred peers.

Encouraging active collaborations with local content creators to promote regional culture and products, the Prime Minister urged the youth to share authentic internet content, plan future family trips, and advocate for educational tours through their respective academic institutions. "I strongly urge that every young friend among you must definitely share your authentic experiences with at least a hundred other youths," asserted PM Modi.

Shaping India's Future

Concluding the address with unwavering confidence in the younger generation, the Prime Minister declared that the youth of India hold the true destiny of shaping the 21st-century global landscape. Recognising them simultaneously as the driving energy and the ultimate beneficiaries of a fully developed nation, he predicted a radiant national future resulting from their direct engagement with the country's core challenges and solutions. "When our youth power directly connects with the challenges and solutions of the country, the future will absolutely and definitely be bright," affirmed PM Modi.