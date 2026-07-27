The 20th batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crossed Chanderkote on Monday. The pilgrimage resumed after a six-day suspension due to bad weather, with authorities allowing travel exclusively via the Baltal route while the Pahalgam route remains closed.

The 20th batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crossed Chanderkote on Monday en route to the Holy Cave shrine amid comprehensive security and logistical arrangements.

Earlier on July 26, the 19th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crossed Chanderkote in Ramban district on Sunday morning.

Yatra Resumes After Six-Day Suspension

The Amarnath Yatra resumed after a six-day suspension due to heavy rainfall and iclement weather, with a fresh batch of pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 19 suspended the Yatra on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

Route Restrictions in Place

The convoy carrying the pilgrims departed from the Jammu base camp early in the morning and successfully crossed Udhampur as it proceeded towards the Kashmir Valley. Authorities have allowed pilgrims departing from the Jammu base camp to travel exclusively via the Baltal route. However, the alternative Pahalgam route remains closed for movement as bad weather continues to affect track conditions in that sector.

The resumption of the pilgrimage comes after authorities reviewed the weather and ground conditions following the six-day suspension.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, who undertake the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir. (ANI)