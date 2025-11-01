PM Narendra Modi greeted the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava and Madhya Pradesh on its Foundation Day via X. President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm wishes to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and six other states and UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava and to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi's Greetings to Karnataka

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when we mark Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of excellence and industrious nature that the people of Karnataka are synonymous with. We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more."

He further said, "The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy."

PM Modi Greets Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day.

"Heartfelt greetings to all my family members in Madhya Pradesh, the state that cherishes its glorious history and cultural heritage, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day," the Prime Minister wrote on X. He added, "Our province, nestled in the heart of the country, is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritising the aspirations of every individual. I am confident that the talented and hardworking people of this land will play an invaluable role in the fulfilment of the resolve for a developed India."

President Murmu's Formation Day Wishes

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day.

The President acknowledged the contribution of these states and Union Territories to the nation's growth and prosperity. "Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their development journey. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Murmu wrote on X. (ANI)