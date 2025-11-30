At least seven people were killed after two buses collided head-on in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga. The incident follows another recent bus crash in the state's Tenkasi district, which claimed six lives and left over 50 people hospitalized.

At least seven people died after two buses collided head-on near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Sunday evening, the Sivaganga district SP Siva Prasad confirmed. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet; a probe is underway. Further details are awaited in this case.

Other Recent Accidents

Meanwhile, atleast 6 people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 people were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on November 24, 2025, police said. The injured were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head. Atleast 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.

Earlier in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on November 24, 2025. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

On March 7, 2025, a collision between a tipper lorry and a bus at KG Kandigai area near Thiruttani town of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district claimed the lives of five people, while ten others were seriously injured.

On May 16, 2024, four people were killed and fifteen were injured after an omnibus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the Chennai - Trichy Highway in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthangam, a suburban area in Chennai district, according to the police. The victims were travelling to Chennai when their bus collided with a truck on the highway. (ANI)