Prasad Slams Gandhis, Alleges 'Clear Case of Robbery'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald PMLA case, saying that large buildings were built on government land at cheap rates, and this is a clear case of robbery. His statement comes after Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case on Sunday.

Terming the Congress's allegations "baseless", BJP leader and former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We condemn the baseless and false allegations being made by the Congress party. Large buildings were built on government land at cheap rates. But this new company, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi hold 76% stake, became the owner of all the property. It's worth thousands of crores. So, by paying just Rs 50 lakh on a loan of Rs 90 crore, they transferred the Associate General's shareholding to their new company and, through it, they acquired ownership of all the buildings across the country.

"When the complaint was filed, they went to the court to quash it. The Delhi High Court refused...you will amass assets worth thousands of crores across India, and you will claim you are being framed, then this is a clear case of robbery. And one thing the country needs to know is that the FIR filed by the Delhi Police also charges Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (criminal conspiracy). Because this is an old case, the old criminal code will be applied," he further said.

Court Proceedings and ED Chargesheet

The FIR included six names, in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It was registered after the ED headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi again adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, noting that they have a "right to be heard" before any decision on cognisance is taken. Special Judge Vishal Gogne stressed that this right is essential for a fair trial, as supported by Section 223 of the new criminal law (BNSS).

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL. (ANI)