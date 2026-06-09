PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his martyrdom day. They hailed his courage, sacrifice for the motherland, and his fight to protect tribal rights, culture, and land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, stating that he fought with indomitable courage against the foreign regime for the protection of water, forests, and land.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister further noted that Munda's saga of sacrificing everything for the motherland will continue to inspire patriotism in every generation of the nation. "On the martyrdom day of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, I offer millions of salutations to him. He fought with indomitable courage against the foreign regime for the protection of water, forests, and land. His entire life was dedicated to safeguarding the pride, culture, and rights of tribal society. His saga of sacrificing everything for the motherland will continue to inspire patriotism in every generation of the nation," said PM Modi.

Leaders Pay Homage

Alongside PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his death anniversary.

The Chief Minister stated that Birsa Munda Ji provided a new direction to India's freedom struggle through his immortal proclamation of 'Ulgulan'. "On the death anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who infused new energy into tribal pride against the injustices of British rule and gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle through the immortal proclamation of 'Ulgulan', I offer a hundredfold salutations.Your life, illuminated by sacrifice, austerity, and national devotion, is an eternal inspiration for India," said CM Yogi.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan stated that Birsa Munda's life symbolised courage, self-respect, and an unwavering commitment to justice. "On the martyrdom day of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I pay my respectful tributes to the revered Dharti Aaba, whose life symbolised courage, self-respect and an unwavering commitment to justice....It remains a matter of deep personal reverence that I had the opportunity to pay my respects at his sacred birthplace, Ulihatu, on the very first day of assuming office as Governor of Jharkhand and again recently as Vice President of India. Bhagwan Birsa Munda's sacrifice and ideals continue to guide the nation in its pursuit of social justice, empowerment and inclusive development. His legacy will remain a lasting source of inspiration for generations to come," said CP Radhakrishnan.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the freedom fighter, stating that Birsa Munda dedicated his entire life to the service and welfare of the nation. "Fighting for tribal identity against the British, Lord Birsa Munda dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the nation, the rights of our forest-dwelling brothers, and their empowerment. On the martyrdom day of such a great folk hero, I bow to him a million times," said Gadkari.

Who was Birsa Munda?

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, was a legendary Indian tribal freedom fighter and social reformer who led a powerful movement in the Chota Nagpur Plateau region against British colonial rule and exploitative landlords. Revered as 'Dharti Aaba' (Father of the Earth), he led the 'Ulgulan' (The Great Tumult) uprising between 1899 and 1900 by employing guerrilla warfare against British authorities and oppressive local landlords. Captured twice by the British, he died in captivity under mysterious circumstances in Ranchi Jail on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. (ANI)