On Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute, remembering his fearless voice during the Emergency and his commitment to good governance. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Nitish Kumar also honoured the Loknayak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and political leader Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to public life and good governance. PM Modi said that Narayan inspired generations of people and also praised his fearless voice during the Emergency.

Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP Narayan or Loknayak, was an Indian freedom fighter and political leader. He is best remembered for leading the opposition to Indira Gandhi in the 1970s and calling for a peaceful movement for total revolution.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal. His fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy.”

Remembering Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His appeal transcended generations. He inspired people to believe that public life could be an instrument of national renewal. His fearless voice during the Emergency was also noteworthy. Loknayak JP also was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those who are at the margins of society. We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a Viksit Bharat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2026

He said that Narayan was committed to good governance and the welfare of people from weaker sections of society. “Loknayak JP also was passionate about ensuring good governance and reaching those who are at the margins of society. We remain committed to fulfilling his ideals as we work to build a Viksit Bharat,” the post read.

Leaders pay homage to the 'Champion of Democracy'

Further, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Narayan on his birth anniversary at Uprashtrapati Bhavan. He remembered Narayan as a socialist thinker and a champion of democracy. He also highlighted Narayan's role in India's freedom struggle and his leadership of the movement for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution).

“Paid respectful tributes to the great freedom fighter, socialist thinker and champion of democracy Lok Nayak Shri Jayaprakash Narayan Ji on his birth anniversary at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today,” Vice President said.

Paid respectful tributes to the great freedom fighter, socialist thinker and champion of democracy Lok Nayak Shri Jayaprakash Narayan Ji on his birth anniversary at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. A lifelong advocate of social justice, public welfare and democratic values, he played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and later led the movement for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution). His unwavering commitment to public life, democratic principles and people’s empowerment remains an enduring inspiration for the nation. — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 11, 2026

"A lifelong advocate of social justice, public welfare and democratic values, he played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and later led the movement for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution). His unwavering commitment to public life, democratic principles and people’s empowerment remains an enduring inspiration for the nation," the post read.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) MP Nitish Kumar paid tribute to Narayan, remembering his contribution to democracy and social justice. He said that Narayan, a pioneer of the Total Revolution movement, united people against injustice with his strong belief in democracy.

“On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, fiery socialist leader, pioneer of Total Revolution, and Bharat Ratna Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji, I offer a hundredfold salutation to him. Jayaprakash Narayan ji, with unwavering faith in democracy, united society against injustice. His thoughts continue to inspire us even today to build an egalitarian and just society,” Kumar said.

Narayan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1998 in recognition of his social work. He also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service in 1965. (ANI)