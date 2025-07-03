Khan's posts, including edited videos, depicted PM Modi negatively during India-Pakistan tensions and praised the Pakistan Air Force. The court deemed the posts disrespectful to the PM and the army, rejecting Khan's defense.

Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, July 2 denied bail to a man who posted a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an apology from Pakistan over downed Indian aircraft. The meme showed PM Modi moving adjacent to a donkey cart with a plane while seeking apology from Pakistan.

A bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal observed that freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution does mean disrespect to dignitaries that can cause disharmony among citizens. The court also observed that it has become a “fashion among certain groups of people” to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech. “Though our Constitution gives right to freedom of speech and expression to every citizen, but that freedom does not stretch to permit a person posting videos and other posts disrespecting to the Prime Minister of India, Indian Military and its Officers,” LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.

What is the case?

The accused, Ashraf Khan Alais Nisrat, had allegedly uploaded edited videos on Facebook during the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, depicting PM Modi and the Indian Army in a bad light. The post also showed Wing Commander Vyomika Singh sitting with Pakistan's Army Chief and PM Modi running to save himself from the Pakistani missile. The accused also posted content that hailed Pakistan Air Force and showed Indian aircraft being destroyed by Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also targeted.

The accused argued that the post was not forwarded by the applicant, even though it was found on his mobile. The court refused the bail application stating that the accused not only disrespected the PM but also officers of the Indian Army.